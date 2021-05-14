Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $999,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.