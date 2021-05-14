Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,360 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

