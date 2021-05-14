Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 25,956 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,956 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 25,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 118,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.