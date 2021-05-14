Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.