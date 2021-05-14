Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Hits $1.22 on Exchanges

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $355,157.19 and $7,049.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00624259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00238243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.75 or 0.01210381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037589 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,100 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.