L3Harris Technologies’ (LHX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

NYSE:LHX opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.90. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,308,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

