Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $93,643.40. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.