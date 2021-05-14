Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.960-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $101.66. 515,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

