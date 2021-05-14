Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Acquires $83,600.00 in Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lannett by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.