LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

LXS stock traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €62.18 ($73.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.47.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

