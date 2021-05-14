LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €78.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

ETR:LXS traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €62.18 ($73.15). 245,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.77 and a 200 day moving average of €60.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

