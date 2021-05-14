Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of LPI opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $489.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

