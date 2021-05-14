Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 6,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,136. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

