Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $28.66

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $30.04. Latham Group shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.