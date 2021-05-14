Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $184.33 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $187.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average is $173.30.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

