Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 390,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 292,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

