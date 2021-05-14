Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $9,969,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.