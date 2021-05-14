Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0095

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $519,574.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00090428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00607656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00232773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.46 or 0.01122521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.72 or 0.01208693 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.