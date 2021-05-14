Leadcoin (LDC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Leadcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $226,845.78 and $302.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00092620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.01169119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00063062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109949 BTC.

Leadcoin Coin Profile

LDC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

