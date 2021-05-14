Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

AAPL stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

