LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

LMAT opened at $48.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,905 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,009 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

