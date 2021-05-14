Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $347.93 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 197.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

