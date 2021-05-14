Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

