Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $11,414.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,398.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.12 or 0.08103714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.21 or 0.02603741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.63 or 0.00649059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00202861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.02 or 0.00819894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00666271 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.14 or 0.00599497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

