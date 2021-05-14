LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.24. LexinFintech shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 3,944 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LX. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.85 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

