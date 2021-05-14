Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Liberty Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$382.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at C$697,672.05. Also, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,196,322 shares in the company, valued at C$9,249,453.16. Insiders have sold 240,365 shares of company stock worth $409,955 over the last 90 days.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

