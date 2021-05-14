Lincoln Educational Services Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

