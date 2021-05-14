Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $146,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $131.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.