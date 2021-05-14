Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

LIN opened at €246.15 ($289.59) on Thursday. Linde has a one year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a one year high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €239.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €218.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.05.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

