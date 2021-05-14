Linde (NYSE:LIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $335.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Linde by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Linde by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

