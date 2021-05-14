Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

LCTX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $350.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

