Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

