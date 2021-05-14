Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.74.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

