Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $178.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

