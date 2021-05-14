LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $39,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,149.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.