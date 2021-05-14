Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Liquidia stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 310,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.05.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

