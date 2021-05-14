Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 699.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 174,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

