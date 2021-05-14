Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 168 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 247.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.