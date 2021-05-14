LockTrip (LOC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,429.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. LockTrip has a market cap of $139.64 million and approximately $153,429.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $9.34 or 0.00018698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

