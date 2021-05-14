Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 100 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.88. 721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.91. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

