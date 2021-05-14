Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 5.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $249.52. 4,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

