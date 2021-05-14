Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LKHLY opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Lonking has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

