Louis Md Brenner Sells 25,215 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

