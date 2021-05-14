LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $454.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 453 ($5.92), with a volume of 56182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433 ($5.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £476.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.80.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.