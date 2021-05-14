LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,265 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.47% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $188,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $611.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

