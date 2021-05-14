LSV Asset Management Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,070,602 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 6,922.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.46 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $492.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

