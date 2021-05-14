LSV Asset Management Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.74% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,533.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $945.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.