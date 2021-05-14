LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

