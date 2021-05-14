LSV Asset Management Sells 22,300 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

