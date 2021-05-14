LSV Asset Management Sells 5,809 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPG. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

